Rain will be the story for the next few days

Rain is the big story for the next couple of days as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Eta gets pulled north ahead of a cold front.

Some of the rain will be heavy at times, so watch for ponding on area roads. Rainfall totals could be around 1-3” with locally higher amounts possible.

Showers will linger into Friday before gradually tapering off later in the days. Temperatures will also remain in the 70s through Friday.

There is another front coming in this weekend bringing a few more unsettled weather to the Carolinas.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and some showers; some fog. Lo: 65

Wednesday: Rain; heavy at times. Hi: 75

Thursday: Damp and dreary. Hi: 76 Lo: 68