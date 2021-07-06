Rain to hit Carolinas from Elsa late Wednesday through Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – As tropical moisture increases the next couple of days, so will our chances of showers and storms. Expect another hot and humid day Wednesday, likely with a few more showers and storms developing in the afternoon and evening.

They won’t be directly related to Elsa just yet. By Thursday, most of the rain *will* be related to Elsa! It’s expected to be a weaker system by the time it moves over the eastern Carolinas Thursday, with the highest risk of flooding, strong wind and brief tornadoes near I-95 and along the coast.

However, we’ll have some areas of heavy, steady rain rolling through, mainly east of Charlotte along the Highway 74 corridor. Gusty wind around 20-30 mph is possible as well. A brief tornado can’t be totally ruled out, either, so stay weather aware.







The main time frame we’re looking at is late Wednesday night, before daybreak Thursday and through the morning commute. As Elsa moves quickly northeast, any steady rain will taper off to lingering scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Even after Elsa moves out, the storm chance continues. Back to a classic summertime pattern of heat, humidity, with the chance of pop-up storms each day through the weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. A few PM showers and storms. High 91.