Rain, sleet, and snow! Friday’s winter storm brings a little of everything

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Friday’s winter storm brought a little of everything, from rain to sleet and snow in many neighborhoods.

Totals were highest in the mountains as expected, with up to 8″ reported so far.

Many areas in the foothills reported 1-3 inches. After starting as rain, even parts of the Charlotte metro got snow!

As the storm moves east and offshore, the wintry mix comes to an end. But some patchy fog will linger — along with moisture, snow, or slush on the roads.

Any of that leftover water will freeze, creating slick spots and black ice as temps fall below freezing overnight. Please be careful if you’re heading out through Saturday morning!

Other than icy areas in the morning, the weekend looks nice! Sunshine returns but temperatures stay chilly. The next system will spread in some rain Monday night into early Tuesday, with only a little more snow possible in the mountains.

Tonight: Wintry mix ends. Patchy fog. Low 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 48. Sunday: Mostly sunny. 26/52.

