Rain shower chances continue Friday; warm and humid through next week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Between a front to the north, low pressure offshore and remnant moisture from Nicholas to the south, Thursday stayed on the cloudy side with scattered showers.

We’ll stay in the warm and humid zone through next week. With a couple more disturbances moving through from time to time, the chance of more showers and storms will continue.

While we won’t be seeing any washouts of days heading into the weekend, it’s a good idea to take the umbrella with you.

A shower or storm could pop up anytime, especially in the afternoon and evening. That goes for the Panthers game Sunday, too. Fall officially begins next Wednesday, but it will still feel a little like summer!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Stray shower possible. Low 68.

Friday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. High 84.