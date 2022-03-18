(PINPOINT WEATHER) — An approaching cold front will keep the chance of showers, and possible storms, in the forecast through tonight and Saturday morning.

As it moves east Saturday, the clouds and rain chances go with it. That means Saturday afternoon will get drier and brighter as temps remain on the warm side. Highs will top out in the mid and upper 70s. It will be windy, though, with gusts 30-40 mph possible. As temps then get colder in the mountains, some high elevation flurries could develop Sunday morning!

High pressure takes over for a few days starting Sunday. We’ll see lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. While not as windy as Saturday, Sunday afternoon will still be on the breezy side.

Next week starts dry and warm. Another cold front moves in mid-week, bringing scattered showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday.

Tonight: A few showers, t’storm possible. Low 60.

A few showers, t’storm possible. Low 60. Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers/storm possible early. Sunshine returns for the afternoon. Windy. High 78.

Mostly cloudy with showers/storm possible early. Sunshine returns for the afternoon. Windy. High 78. Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy. High 44/Low 68.