Rain on the way and warmer temps for the upcoming holiday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tuesday stayed on the cool side as more clouds moved into the area.

While it will stay dry overnight, it’s a good idea to grab the umbrella if you’re heading out the next couple of days.

A storm system has been moving through the Central U.S., with its trailing cold front moving our way. Moisture will continue to increase overnight with more clouds moving in, and eventually, some patchy light rain or showers will be possible by the afternoon.

It won’t be much rain Wednesday. The best chance of showers comes Wednesday night through Thanksgiving morning.

A thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out as well. Rainfall totals will range from only a trace to as much as half an inch in spots.

Friday will be dry, but the generally unsettled pattern will continue through the weekend. Saturday will be mainly dry.

Sunday is when all eyes will be on the next storm system moving in from the southwest. This one could bring some heavier rain by Sunday evening, with a possible changeover to some wintry precipitation by Monday morning. Stay tuned!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 39.

Wednesday: Cloudy and cool. Light showers possible. High 58.