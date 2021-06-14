Rain moving away with heat and lower humidity expected the rest of week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – It was another round of downpours & storms for some neighborhoods on Monday evening as a cold front approached from the west.
As the front heads east tonight, showers & storms will end, and we’ve got a nice pattern change in store for the rest of the week! Tuesday will still be hot, but much lower humidity will make it feel a little more bearable!
Expect lots of sunshine, too. Highs Wednesday & Thursday will only be in the mid-80s with the drier air still in place. Friday & Saturday, we get a little hotter again as the humidity increases as well.
Tropical moisture from a system in the Gulf could increase rain and storm chances by Father’s Day Sunday. Something to keep in mind if you’re taking Dad out for the day!
Tonight: Showers & storms end. Partly cloudy. Low 67.
Tuesday: Sun & clouds. High 88.