Rain moving away with heat and lower humidity expected the rest of week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – It was another round of downpours & storms for some neighborhoods on Monday evening as a cold front approached from the west.

As the front heads east tonight, showers & storms will end, and we’ve got a nice pattern change in store for the rest of the week! Tuesday will still be hot, but much lower humidity will make it feel a little more bearable!

Expect lots of sunshine, too. Highs Wednesday & Thursday will only be in the mid-80s with the drier air still in place. Friday & Saturday, we get a little hotter again as the humidity increases as well.

Tropical moisture from a system in the Gulf could increase rain and storm chances by Father’s Day Sunday. Something to keep in mind if you’re taking Dad out for the day!

Tonight: Showers & storms end. Partly cloudy. Low 67.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. High 88.