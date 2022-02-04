Rain moves out, so does the warmer temps

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The cold front is slowly pushing east tonight, taking the rain with it. As the sky clears, a colder air mass will settle in, dropping temps into the teens in the mountains, with 20s & 30s everywhere else. After feeling highs in the 60s on Friday, it’s time to break out the winter coat again!





As the colder air moves in, the mountains may see a little snow in the highest elevations overnight and early Saturday morning. It won’t add up to much. Also, watch for black ice in the mountains with any lingering moisture on the roads.

The weekend is looking sunny, but chilly! Temps will struggle to rise through the 40s Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Heading into next week, low pressure may push in another round of moisture on Monday, giving areas around Charlotte, south and east through SC a chance of showers. Otherwise, most of next week is looking dry at this point.