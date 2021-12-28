Rain moves in for Wednesday, stronger on Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Even with stubborn clouds over many neighborhoods Tuesday, temperatures remained on the warmer side for December. The high was 72 at Charlotte— keeping the record of 77 safe for another year.

What we haven’t talked about much is morning lows, and they could break records, too! The record “warm low” for Wednesday is 63, which could be broken in the morning. Thursday morning, too.







Another big part of the weather story is rain! The pattern will be an unsettled one starting Wednesday. It won’t be an all-day washout but keep the umbrella handy just in case. Showers are possible any time, from morning through evening.

With a cold front moving on Thursday, we may see a stronger line of heavy rain, with a few storms possible, overnight into Thursday morning. The severe risk is low, but not zero. Damaging wind is the main threat.

Showers will linger in spots Thursday and Friday. Then we get more rounds of rain to usher in 2022. Showers may move back in by midnight New Year’s Eve. Heavier rain is expected into Sunday, with more storms possible as well.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Light shower possible. Low 64.

