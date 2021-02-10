Rain, heavy at times, spreads into the Charlotte area on Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The clouds rolled in again Wednesday, but most areas stayed dry.

It’ll be a different story by Thursday afternoon as rain, heavy at times, spreads into the area around an area of low pressure. Grab the umbrella!

It’s just the beginning of an overall rainy stretch heading into the weekend. Along with the rain, a couple of thunderstorms are possible as well, mainly near upstate SC.

Damaging storms are *not* expected. Temperatures will again rise through the 50s to around 60 over most of the area, so it’s all rain.

But as temps drop to around freezing Friday morning in the mountains, freezing rain and some slick spots may develop.

We’ll get a break in the rain Friday afternoon before another round moves in for Saturday. Once again, an icy mix will be possible mainly north of the I-40 corridor. Watch for some icy spots once again if you’re up in the mountains and near the VA border early Saturday morning.

Tonight: Cloudy, patchy fog. Sprinkles possible. Low 44.

Thursday: Rain moving in, heavy at times. T’storm possible. High 56.