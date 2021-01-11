Rain hangs around through Tuesday before sunshine pushes in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It was a gray, rainy and snowy (in the mountains) start to the week as low pressure pushed another round of moisture into the area.

The chance of rain continues tonight through Tuesday morning, mainly from the Charlotte area, south and east. Meantime, the snow will taper off in the mountains overnight, with any additional accumulation staying generally under an inch.

After lingering clouds and rain early Tuesday, the afternoon gets sunny again! Temperatures top out in the low 50s.

Sunshine sticks around until Friday. That’s when the next system approaches with more rain showers. Most of it looks to taper off after Saturday morning.





Tonight: Cloudy with areas of rain. Low 35.

Tuesday: Areas of morning rain, then clearing. High 53.

