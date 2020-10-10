Rain from Delta expected this weekend in the Carolinas

Tropical Storm Delta will continue to track northward bringing rain to the Carolinas this weekend.

Some of the rain will be heavy at times with the potential for minor flooding in parts of the area. We could pick up around a 0.5” to 1.5” of rain through Sunday with locally higher amounts possible.

Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower and middle 70s.

As the storm system pulls away on Monday we will start to dry out for the start of the week. Temperatures are expected to warm back up into the upper 70s and lower 80s for most of the workweek. Stay with Fox 46 News for the very latest information.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain. Hi: 71

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. Lo: 67

Sunday: Rain; Spotty storms. Hi: 74