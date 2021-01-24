Rain could make for a messy Monday morning commute

CHARLOOTE, NC (FOX 46) – After a cold and sunny start this morning, we’ll find increasing clouds this afternoon. Skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy under seasonal highs in the lower 50’s.

A few showers are possible late overnight tonight to the west, but most of the rain will hold off until morning. Lows stay mild, only dipping towards 40 degrees.

A warm front lifts north through the Piedmont by tomorrow morning, bringing widespread rain in time for the morning commute. Locally heavy downpours will be possible at times.

The heaviest rain exits by noon as the warm front lifts north, but a cold front stalled to the west will keep us with clouds and shower chances Monday afternoon. Highs stay seasonal in the low to middle 50’s.

Shower chances continue Monday night, the cold front doesn’t pass until Tuesday morning. A few showers will be possible to start early Tuesday, sunshine returns in the afternoon.

Tuesday will turn warm in the wake of that system, highs make a run at 70 degrees.

Our next system quickly approaches by Wednesday. For now, it looks like showers will hold off until late. While this system is attached to colder air, it looks like that cold air may be a little delayed, leaving us with a rain event in Charlotte. That cold air behind the front could prompt a snow event for the higher elevations, snow showers looking more likely up there on Thursday. This forecast still needs tweaking, stay tuned for updates!

Sunshine and chilly temperatures return Friday and Saturday.

Today: Increasing clouds. High: 52.

Tonight: Showers late. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: Rain early, showers linger. High: 54.