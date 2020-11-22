Gameday Forecast: Upper 60s and partly cloudy

A few more clouds will fill in ahead of a cold front today. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60’s. The front is moisture-starved by the time it gets here, a few spotty showers are possible tonight with lows in the upper 40’s.

High pressure swings back in on Monday, bringing mostly sunny skies and cool 60’s. The core of that high slides over the area by Tuesday morning, bringing clear skies and calm winds – the perfect recipe for a chilly morning. Lows by Tuesday morning drop into the middle 30’s again, highs only rebound into the 50’s.

Our next front approaches by Wednesday. This one will pack more of a punch, but arrive late. Expect showers to spread eastward by Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.

We’ll find a few leftover showers Thanksgiving morning, with dry turkey by dinner! Temperatures on Thanksgiving stay mild in the middle/ upper 60’s.

Dry for your curbside pick-ups on Black Friday, with showers possibly returning on Saturday.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 69.

Tonight: Spotty shower. Low: 47.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 64.

