Rain could affect your holiday travel plans on Wednesday

A shower or two could pop up overnight night as a cold front sweeps through the region. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the middle and upper 40s. A bit of patchy fog may develop in parts of the area tonight through Monday morning, so watch for reduced visibility.

Beautiful weather will quickly take over on Monday with plenty of sunshine overhead and highs in the middle 60s.

The clouds will gradually increase on Tuesday as the next storm approaches from the west.

More rain will push through late Wednesday into early Thursday as the storm marches eastward. We should quickly dry out quickly on Thanksgiving with nice conditions taking over later in the day. Your holiday meal should be comfortable and pleasant.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, 20% shower. Lo: 47

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 64

Tuesday: Increasing clouds and cooler. Hi: 58 Lo: 36

