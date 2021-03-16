Rain continues through Tuesday PM commute

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clouds and showers will continue to hang around before gradually tapering off this evening. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs topping out in the lower 50s.

We will dry out briefly overnight and for most of Wednesday, but the clouds will remain in place as the next storm system approaches. Areas of fog may also be an issue through Wednesday morning, so watch for reduced visibility. Warmer air will be pushing in ahead of this storm bringing our highs into the upper 60s on Wednesday afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will affect the area once again late Wednesday and Thursday. We have a slight to enhanced risk of severe storms on Thursday that could bring gusty winds and heavy rain at times. Rainfall totals through Thursday will be around 0.5” to 1.5” possible.

Highs will climb into the lower 70s on Thursday before dropping back into the 60s by Friday. The weekend is looking sunny but cooler with highs hitting the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Tuesday: Rainy and cool. Hi: 52

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Areas of fog. Lo: 44

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, shower late. Hi: 68