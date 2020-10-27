Rain chances rise on Wednesday

Get ready to grab the umbrella again! As tropical moisture begins to move in ahead of Zeta, showers will begin as early as late Wednesday morning.

The rain will just be scattered around the area through Wednesday afternoon; not widespread or too heavy just yet. Wednesday night, the mountains will see the heavier rain first.

More of it will move into the Charlotte area in the morning. There could be a few gusty storms in the mix as well. Meantime, areas southeast of the I-85 corridor won’t see much rain at all. Only a quarter to half-inch is expected along the Hwy. 74 corridor toward Rockingham.

Strong wind gusts will be more of a concern this time around. Gusts of 30-50 mph will be possible late Thursday morning through the afternoon. This could lead to some power outages. Make sure to secure any loose outdoor objects before bed Wednesday night! Clearing will kick in for Friday, and get ready for a much cooler weekend!

Halloween will be dry and cool, with temps only in the 50s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, light shower possible. Patchy fog. Low 60

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, sct’d showers. High 71.