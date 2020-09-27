Temps will approach 80 on Monday

Mostly cloudy skies will stick around overnight with low holding in the middle 60s. A few showers could develop in parts of the area overnight as a storm system approaches from the west. Better rain chance are expected Monday through Wednesday, so keep your umbrella handy.

A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms to the region for the start of the week. Heavy rain will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday as a second disturbance slides through the Carolinas. We could see around a 0.5” to 1.5” of rain through midweek with locally higher amounts possible. Stay with Fox 46 for all updates on potential flooding problems.

Cooler and drier weather looks to move in behind this system with highs heading back in the upper 60s to low 70s for the end of the week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; 20% shower. Low 65

Monday: Plenty of clouds, 30% showers/storms. Hi: 80

Tuesday: Damp and dreary, 70% rain chance. Hi: 78 Lo: 68