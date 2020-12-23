Rain and wind expected for Christmas Eve; snow in the mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Winter Storms Warnings are in effect through Christmas Eve for Avery, Watauga, and Ashe counties. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the Burke and Caldwell Mountains.

Showers start to arrive Wednesday night ahead of a potent Christmas Eve storm. Rain tonight should be showery and benign. Temperatures stay mild and may even rise through the 50s.

WEATHER ALERT CHRISTMAS EVE: A strong cold front comes through by the afternoon. This storm is soaked and saturated, 1-2” downpours are likely with localized flooding possible. This storm will be tightly wound with potent winds upstairs in the atmosphere. This could mean fuel for damaging winds to 60 mph and an isolated tornado for our eastern counties.

As soon as winds shift to the north behind the front, cold air rushes in QUICK, especially in the mountains. Rain will change to snow in the mountains. 2-5” of snow looks likely there with some totals exceeding 6” in the highest elevations. Winds will gust to 40 mph through the event for the entire area, but in the mountains that means blowing snow and low visibility.

By the time Santa rides his sleigh through Charlotte, rain/snow showers should be winding down but temperatures tumble. Lows by Christmas morning will dip into the teens in the mountains.

Despite sunshine on Christmas Day, temperatures will stay cold and not recover much. Expect highs in the teens/ 20s in the mountains, temperatures stuck in the 30s in the Piedmont. Breezy winds will have it feeling even colder.

After another frigid start on Saturday, afternoon temperatures will start to moderate. We’ll be cool and quiet through the rest of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 40’s and 50’s.

Light rain/snow showers are possible Monday as a weak front passes through.

Our next healthier rain chance arrives for New Year’s.

Tonight: A few showers, rising temps, lows near 50 degrees.

*WEATHER ALERT THURSDAY: Heavy rain, strong winds, & mountain snow. High: 62 and falling.