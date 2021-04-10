Rain and storms push through the evening before clearing up for several days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A few showers and storms will continue to push through this evening as a cold front slides through the Carolinas.

There is a marginal risk for severe storms with the biggest threat being strong winds and heavy rain. Hail, lightning, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out but are much less likely to occur. Stay weather aware!

By Sunday, we quickly dry out as the cold front slide off to the east leaving us with partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees all weekend!

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

The sunny and warm weather will stick around into the start of the workweek. Temperature will also remain on the warm side with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s through midweek.

Tonight: Showers/storms early, mostly cloudy. Lo: 59

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Hi: 78

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 81 Lo: 56