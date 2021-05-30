Race Day Forecast: No rain and 70 degrees expected for first lap

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – You’ll notice one thing immediately as you step out the door Sunday morning, it’s much cooler out there!

A cold front came through Saturday and its bringing showers and storms east Sunday morning.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Behind it we have high pressure squeezing in from the north bringing in much cooler air this morning. Expect a few clouds today, maybe a stray shower but most of us stay dry. Temperatures struggle to reach 70 degrees, sitting 15 degrees below average and much cooler than last week’s heat wave!

The good news is no rain or sweltering heat for the Coca-Cola 600!

It stays cool and quiet tonight with lows in the 50’s.

Memorial Day looks warmer. Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures creeping closer to 80 degrees.

It stays sunny and seasonal Tuesday with highs in the middle 80’s.

By Wednesday, temperatures continue to rebound into the middle 80’s, but the warm-up comes with the storm track sitting overhead. That leaves us with chances for scattered showers/ storms daily Wednesday through Saturday. No day in particular looks like a washout, but we do need any rain we could get!

Today: Partly cloudy, cooler. High: 70.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 52.

Tomorrow, Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 79.