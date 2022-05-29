CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our quiet weekend continues!

High pressure remains in control today. Winds shift to the south, so temperatures get a little warmer. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

It stays clear and quiet tonight with lows in the middle 60s.

We start to crank the heat by Memorial Day. Temperatures start to make a run at 90 degrees again.

High-pressure overhead through the middle of the week means temperatures continue to heat up. We’ll find highs back in the low to middle 90s Tuesday through Thursday.

This time around records are a bit farther out of reach in the upper 90s. We likely won’t break records but we will surely get close, within 5-degrees!

A cold front eases the heat and brings a few storms by Friday.

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 88.

Tonight: Clear and quiet. Low: 65.

Tomorrow, Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 90.