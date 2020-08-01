Preparations underway ahead of Hurricane Isaias

Preparations are underway in North Carolina along the coast and the governor has declared a State of Emergency ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Isaias.

It is still unknown if it will decrease in strength before making its way into the Carolinas although experts predict it to decrease.

Isaias will have substantial winds, a lot of rain, flooding, high surf, and all of the general issues that happen with tropical systems.

Hurricane Isaias has been fat-moving and progressive and is expected to hit North Carolina early Monday morning.

RELATED: Hurricane Isaias churns through Bahamas as Florida prepares

The storm was currently making its way through the Bahamas Saturday morning. Isaias is expected to move along the coast from Jacksonville, Charleston, Wilmington, and then along the Outer Banks by Tuesday around 3 a.m., models showed.

Calm skies could be seen near Hatteras Island Saturday morning as beach-goers got in some rays ahead of the storm.

The Piedmont area will see precipitation and some potential heavy rains as a direct result of the hurricane.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Fox 46 anchor Ann Wyatt Little will be in Wilmington beginning on Sunday with live reports covering the storm.

Meanwhile, Saturday is expected to be one of the hottest days of the year in the Charlotte metro with temps averaging 95. Today will be as hot, if not hotter, than yesterday, according to Fox 46 meteorologist Jim Lytle.