Popup showers Friday with significant warm-up on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Expect one more wet and fairly active weather day Friday with a 60% chance for showers into this afternoon.

A cutoff upper-level low-pressure system will become weaker as it lingers over the eastern states to start the weekend.

As a result, we can expect less in the way of shower activity on Saturday. The system will move offshore and dissipate by Sunday allowing for sunny skies and highs around 90 degrees.

An approaching front will keep the weather unsettled through the first half of next week with afternoon and evening showers and storms expected.

Highs will stay around 90 degrees through midweek.

Today: 60% showers. Hi: 82 Lo: 66

Tomorrow: 30% showers. Hi: 86 Lo: 67

Friday: Sunny. Hi: 90 Lo: 69