CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A few showers and storms will continue to pop up in spots overnight through early Thursday morning as a cold front swings in from the west.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather with the potential for damaging winds and heavy downpours.

Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with humid conditions and lows around 70 degrees.

Once the front exists east early on Thursday, skies will quickly clear allowing for plenty of sunshine to take over in the afternoon. High temperatures on Thursday will also be warmer in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.







We will end the week dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

This weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Another disturbance will pass by to our south on Saturday causing some showers and storms to fire up. The chances are low and much of the day will remain dry.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, shower/storm. Low: 70

Thursday: Showers early, Clearing skies and warm. Hi: 91

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 87 Lo: 62