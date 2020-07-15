Pop-up showers and storms should provide temporary relief from the heat Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Here we go again with highs right back in the middle 90s as we head into Wednesday afternoon.

This afternoon will likely feature a few more showers and storms than we saw yesterday but overall it will be mostly dry for the vast majority of the FOX 46 viewing area.

Thursday will look about the same as a strong upper-level ridge of high pressure will linger in the region.

This will keep hot and humid conditions in the area. As a cold front approaches from the west chances for showers and storms will gradually increase into Friday and this weekend.

Today: 20% showers/storms. Hi: 95 Lo: 73

Tomorrow: 20% showers/storms. Hi: 94 Lo: 74

Friday: 30% showers/storms. Hi: 92 Lo: 73

