PM Forecast: Overnight rain expected to linger into Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clouds will roll in from the south as an area of low-pressure tracks from the panhandle of Florida towards the outer banks.

This will pull moisture from the Gulf of Mexico up into Georgia and South Carolina with some of that rain hitting the queen city before pushing east.

This will likely result in scattered showers overnight into Wednesday morning with much of the wet weather staying below I-85. Areas north and west of the city will likely stay dry.

We won’t get too much rain from this, though. In total, I’m expecting only a quarter of an in to half an inch of rain. This again will mainly be focused on our southern counties.