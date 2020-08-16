Plenty of sunshine to start the workweek

Plenty of sunshine will be around the area for the start of the week with highs holding in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances stay on the low side for Monday and Tuesday with just an isolated shower possible in the afternoon and evening hours.

By Wednesday, we become a bit more activity with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms across the region as a weak front remains just to our east.

The unsettled weather is expected to stick around for the rest of the week, so keep the umbrella handy. Look for temperatures to stay in the middle and upper 80s through next weekend.

Josephine has been downgraded to a tropical depression and should continue to gradually weaken as in heads north in the Atlantic. We are watching another two possible storms that could potentially develop over the next few days. Stay with Fox 46 News for the latest updates.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and nice. Lo: 69

Monday: Partly sunny; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 87

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; 20% shower/storm. Hi: 88 Lo: 67

