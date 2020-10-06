Plenty of sun, warmer temps through Thursday; Delta to bring weekend rain

The great weather continues for three more days. Expect sunny skies and pleasant high temperatures right around the 80-degree mark through Thursday.

On Friday, cloud coverage spreads across the area as the remnants of what is now Hurricane Delta will start moving into the Carolinas.

On Saturday morning, light showers will start to overtake the area with steadier rain moving in for the evening hours. The showers will start to taper off on Sunday.

Then a cold front will approach on Monday keeping showers in the forecast as we start out next week.

The rest of next week looks to stay dry. Stay tuned to FOX 46 for updates!

Today: Sunny and warm. Hi: 78 Lo: 55

Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Hi: 83 Lo: 57

