Pleasant, sunny Thursday ahead

Thursday will be sunny and pleasant with high temperatures making it up to about 70 degrees.

Clouds will spread in Friday morning as a cold front approaches. By the afternoon there will be scattered showers around.

On Saturday cooler Canadian air will arrive which will make for below normal temperatures and create frost and freeze conditions across the mountains.

Highs will only top out in the low 60s in Charlotte on Saturday and they will bottom out in the 30s Sunday morning. Temperatures will rebound back into the 70s early next week.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 69 Lo: 46

Tomorrow: 30% chance for showers. Hi: 68 Lo: 43

Saturday: Sunny. Hi: 62 Lo: 38