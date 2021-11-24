Pleasant and warmer looking Turkey Day, colder Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Temperatures fell into the upper teens and low 20s on Wednesday morning, making it the coldest of the season so far! Tonight, it will still be cold, but a little closer to 30 degrees. If you’re hoping for more of a warmup, you’ll be giving thanks for highs back in the 60s on Thanksgiving!

The weather remains nice, quiet, and dry through Thanksgiving afternoon. But another cold front is on the way, bringing a little rain to the mountains after 6pm or so, and a few light showers over the Charlotte area and east toward Richmond County overnight. Overall, don’t expect too much rain! As temperatures get colder again behind the front, rain will change to some light snow in the mountains early Friday morning. It won’t add up to much, up to an inch in the highest elevations.

Friday afternoon, it’s back to sunshine and cool temps. No weather issues if you’re doing some Black Friday shopping! Weather through the weekend is cool and dry as well. Happy Thanksgiving!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 29.

Mostly clear. Low 29. Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 62.