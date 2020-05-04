Pleasant and sunny Monday before another round of storms

Monday will start on a cloudy note but skies will clear into the afternoon. It will be warm again with highs back in the 80s.

Overnight and into Tuesday morning there will be a decent chance for showers. The showers will taper off into early afternoon with another round of rain possible late afternoon/early evening.

Cooler weather will settle in on Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Temperatures will remain on the seasonable side throughout the rest of the week.

Other than a few scattered shower chances Wednesday and Friday the rest of the week looks quiet. This weekend will be a bit on the cool wide with highs in the 60s.

Today: Becoming sunny. Hi: 81 Lo: 58

Tomorrow: 40% showers. Hi: 73 Lo: 59

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Hi: 70 Lo: 53