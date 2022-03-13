(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Temperatures will fall to around freezing overnight, as skies remain mainly clear across the Carolinas. Make sure to cover or bring sensitive plants indoors overnight to avoid damage.

Sunshine will stick around into the start of the week as high pressure stays in control for a bit longer. High temperatures will climb back to a more seasonable level hitting the middle 60s on Monday afternoon.

Clouds will start to stream into the region later on Tuesday as our next storm approaches from the west. We will also see our temperatures rebound into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees ahead of the storm on Tuesday.

This system will move in on Wednesday bring us some showers through early Thursday. With temperatures being on the mild side, we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder as the system rolls across the area.

Stay tuned for more information on this storm as we get closer to midweek.







Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lo: 31

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 64

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Hi: 68 Lo: 42