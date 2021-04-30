‘Picture Perfect’: Sunshine, less wind, and warm temps for Saturday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – High pressure will settle in for most of the weekend, giving us a nice one!

Sunshine, less wind, warm temps… not bad! Temperatures will start cool in the morning, then warm through the 70s to near 80 in the afternoon.

More clouds move in for Sunday, as moisture starts to increase ahead of an active pattern coming up next week. Multiple disturbances will pass through the area next week, leading to daily chances of showers and storms.

A few showers may start to move in as early as Sunday night. Temperatures will be heating up into the 80s again, with more humidity.

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Low 47.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 77. Sunday: Partly sunny. 50/81.