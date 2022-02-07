Patchy overnight fog, below-freezing temps could lead to slick commute for Tuesday across the Charlotte area

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A low-pressure system near the coast brought a wet, cold start to the week, with freezing rain creating slick roads in some areas.

While it’s overall drier tonight, some patchy fog may develop. This could lead to more slick roads out there, especially on bridges and overpasses as temps fall below freezing by Tuesday morning.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Keep this in mind if you’ll be out driving tonight and early in the morning! The later in the day we get Tuesday, the brighter it will be. Increasing sunshine is the theme, with temperatures warming to typical early February averages.







The dry stretch lasts most of the week with highs in the mid-60s by Saturday. The next system will impact us by Sunday with some showers.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 31.

Tuesday: Increasing sunshine. High 55.