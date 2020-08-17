Partly sunny Monday with slight chance for daytime showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A weak surface front will swing through the area Monday bringing a decent chance for daytime showers and non-severe storms.

Tuesday will be much quieter in the wake of the front but the wet weather returns for the second half of the week.

Temperatures will be around normal with high temperatures between 85-90 degrees through the weekend.

In the Atlantic, there are two disturbances the National Hurricane Center is monitoring. Both have a 50-60 percent chance for tropical development over the next five days.

The FOX 46 Neighborhood Storm Watch Team will monitor these systems closely over the coming days.

Monday: Partly sunny; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 87 Lo: 67

Tuesday: Partly sunny; 20% showers/storms. Hi: 88 Lo: 68