Overnight temps will dip into the 20s

Quiet and cold weather continues overnight through Wednesday morning. Under a mainly clear sky with light wind, temps will bottom out in the low and mid 20s. Brrr! But under lots of sunshine in the afternoon, we’ll get a bit warmer with highs back in the mid and upper 50s.

This moderation in temps will continue the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs warm into the low and mid 60s, with early morning temps in the 30s or 40s.

The next cold front moves in over the weekend, bringing more clouds on Saturday with showers beginning in the mountains in the evening. It’s looking like scattered showers through at least Sunday morning at this point, ending with another round of mountain snow Monday morning!

Tonight: A few clouds, frigid. Low 27.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 57.

