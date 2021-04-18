Weekly Forecast: Overnight temps expected to dip

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The front that brought us some showers Saturday has cleared to the south. Expect more peeks of sunshine Sunday with warmer highs in the lower 70’s!

It stays quiet tonight, partly cloudy with lows near 50 degrees.

On Monday a little hiccup upstairs in the atmosphere swirls through the area. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out, mainly north of I-40. Any rain would be light.

Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70’s.

Tuesday looks quiet before another storms swipes the area on Wednesday. We may get a few spotty showers out of that front, but the core of the storm goes to our north.

We will get a cool down out of that front. Lows will drop into the 30’s by Thursday morning, maybe with the potential for frost/ freeze. Afternoon highs stay cool in the 60’s.

Temperatures rebound a little each day through the end of the week. It looks like rain returns on Saturday.

Today: Partly cloudy, nice. High: 73.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Spotty showers north, partly cloudy. High: 73.