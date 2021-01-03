Overnight temps dip into the 30s

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Chilly conditions will take over tonight with lows dropping into the middle 30s under partly cloudy skies.

The workweek starts off nice and dry as high pressure settles into the region. Look for mostly sunny skies on Monday with highs holding in the middle 50s.

Most of the area will remain dry through midweek with plenty of sunshine each day. However, the Mountains could see a little wintry mix on Tuesday as a weak disturbance slides by to our north, Highs will hold in the low to mid 50s through Wednesday.

Another round of rain will move in on late Thursday and Friday bringing some soggy conditions to the Carolinas.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Lo: 36

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 54

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Hi: 55 Lo: 33

