Overnight showers bring wet, chilly start to the week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Grab the umbrella! After a cooler, cloudy, but mostly dry Monday, showers will be moving in overnight.

Expect a wet, chilly start Tuesday as widespread rain moves through the area. Temperatures will struggle to rise above the 40s in the afternoon. But most of the rain will move out in the afternoon and evening, giving us a drier evening drive.

The drier break continues through most of Wednesday as temperatures warm up again. Highs reach the 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. A stronger system will then move in Wednesday night through Thursday, giving us more rain and possible storms.

We’ll be watching for the threat of severe, damaging thunderstorms Thursday. Keep checking in with FOX 46 News and stay weather aware!

Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 42.

Tuesday: Cloudy and rainy, mainly in the morning. High 52.