Winter Storm Warnings go into effect Wednesday night with chance of snow into Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Rain chances increase overnight as a storm system pushes in from the west. The rain could be heavy at times and will last through early Thursday morning.

As colder air rushes in behind the storm, we will see the rain changing over to snow in the Mountains and northeastern Piedmont for a brief time.

There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the mountain counties until noon Thursday with 1-3” possible (locally higher amounts above 3500ft). The north and eastern Piedmont counties could see a dusting on grassy and raised surfaces.

Rainfall totals will be around a 0.5 to 1.5” from this event.

We have a Wind Advisory for the mountains along with parts of Burke and Caldwell counties until Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts could reach up to 45-50 mph at times in the higher elevations.

The wet weather moves out by daybreak Thursday leaving us with partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Nice weather takes over for Friday and Saturday with sunny skies and highs in the 50s.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Rain, some heavy. Snow Mtns & NE Piedmont. Lo: 35

Thursday: Partly sunny. Hi: 46

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 48 Lo: 25