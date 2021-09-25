Overnight Forecast: Another cool night on tap as temps drop into the mid-50s

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another cool night is on tap for our area with lows dropping into the low to mid-50s under clear skies.

The weekend will wrap up with more beautiful fall weather as high pressure remains in control. Look for plenty of sunshine on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Temperatures will gradually climb through midweek with highs reaching the middle 80s by Wednesday. Sunshine will continue to be the big story this week with not a drop of rain in the forecast through Friday.

A moisture-starved cold front will swing through on Wednesday night causing a big drop in temps for the end of the week. Highs will be back in the 70s for Thursday and Friday.

Hurricane Sam remains a major hurricane as its tracks west in the Atlantic. As of now, this slow-moving storm is far out to sea and will need to be watched over the next several days. Stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest information.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lo: 53

Sunday: Sunny and nice. Hi: 80

Monday: Lots of sunshine. Hi: 83 Lo: 55