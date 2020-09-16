One more day of sun before Hurricane Sally remnants bring heavy rain, flood risk to Carolinas

Wednesday will be another comfortable day with highs in the 70s and low humidity levels.

Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day as Sally moves inland. A few showers could show up on radar tonight but the heavy rain from Sally will start early tomorrow morning.

Thursday looks like a complete washout with bouts of heavy rain expected from sunrise to sunset. There is a medium to high risk for flash flooding with 2-4″ of rain expected across the FOX 46 viewing area.

A Flash Flood Watch has already been issued for many counties in our viewing area.

Some locations could potentially see upwards of 6-8″ of rain through Friday morning. By Friday afternoon the impacts from Sally will diminish as it pushes east.

Once the remnants of Sally move out the weekend will be BEAUTIFUL. Sunny skies, low humidity and cooler temperatures in the low 70s will be back through Monday.

Today: Increasing clouds. 10% PM showers/storms. Hi: 78 Lo: 66

Tomorrow: 100% heavy rain. Hi: 72 Lo: 66