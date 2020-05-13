One more cool day, before our big warm-up arrives

Watch out for some showers early Wednesday as a warm front lifting north will support some light rainfall.

Otherwise, today will be partly cloudy and cool with highs back in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be the last cool day as a building ridge aloft will bring a major warming trend with summerlike conditions moving in by this weekend.

High temperatures will soar in the 80s on Friday and stay there right through the beginning of next week.

Somewhat cooler conditions may set up as we head into the rest of next week.

Today: Morning sprinkles. Hi: 68 Lo: 54

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Hi: 78 Lo: 59

Friday: Partly sunny. Hi: 82 Lo: 61