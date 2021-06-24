Oh, the humidity! Heat and daily storm chances return

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It was another day of sunshine and low humidity! Temperatures didn’t get all that hot, either, only topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

But as high pressure slides offshore the next few days, the heat and humidity, along with daily storm chances, will return.

The humidity still won’t be bad for Friday, but enough moisture will start to move in from the southeast, which could spark a few spotty showers and storms by the end of the day.





The chance of rain may move into the mountains overnight into Saturday morning. It won’t be a washout of a weekend but plan on the possibility that you could run into a pop-up shower or thunderstorm if you’re out in the afternoon and evening.

The summertime pattern continues next week, with hot and humid afternoons leading to daily chances of storms.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 59.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance shower, t’storm. High 83.