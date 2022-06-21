(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It’s officially summer! Certainly, feels like it, too. However, even though it got hotter Tuesday, the humidity remained low. That will be the case again for Wednesday.

Wednesday’s high temps will be even hotter—close to 100, which is the record at Charlotte from 2015. That’s actually the last time the Charlotte area hit 100— June 26, 2015, to be exact.

We’ll see lots of sunshine again, with only the slight chance of a stray shower or storm east of Charlotte. It’s also another Air Quality Action Day for Mecklenburg & Union Counties. If you have respiratory issues, young kids or are an older active adult, you may want to limit your time outside.

Thursday is when the humidity returns… along with the chance of storms. A cold front will approach, bringing one possible round of rain early Thursday morning, then another round in the afternoon and evening. It’s a day to stay weather aware!

The heat backs off only a bit heading into the weekend, but we’re still forecasting upper 80s and low 90s. That could lead to a few storms each day.

Tonight: Fair sky. Low 64.

