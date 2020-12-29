NYE Forecast: Tracking 2 storm systems with heavy rain

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Chilly conditions will be the big story overnight with lows hitting the lower and middle 30s under partly cloudy skies. The cloud cover will gradually increase on Wednesday as our next storm system approaches from the west. Highs will top out in the middle 40s on Wednesday afternoon.

A few showers could slide into the area late Wednesday but it will not be much and many locations could stay dry. The bulk of the rain will push through on Thursday and Friday as two storms affect the region. A slow moving cold front will slide by to the north on Thursday followed by a much bigger low-pressure system on Friday. Unfortunately, your New Year’s plans may end up being a little soggy! Heavy rain and a bit of thunder will be possible at times, so stay with Fox 46 for the latest.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lo: 33

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, Shower late/at night. Hi: 45

Thursday (New Year’s Eve): Clouds and Rain. Hi: 60 Lo: 40

