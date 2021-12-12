Kentucky governor says 200+ mile quad-state tornado could be record

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – During a news conference on Sunday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Friday’s deadly storms featured multiple tornadoes including a quad-state tornado that traveled over 200 miles leaving a devastating wake of destruction in its path and will ultimately go down as the longest in U.S. history.

Beshear said the tornado traveled 227 miles and was at least 3/4 of a mile wide. It passed through Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Three more tornadoes were confirmed in Kentucky, where the governor fears 100 people may have been killed. Wind gusts were recorded at 135-165 MPH.

Beshear also said the death toll rose above 80.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said 30 tornadoes were confirmed across six states.