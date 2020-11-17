No rain but chilly weather, windy conditions continue

It was a cool, blustery Tuesday as a dry cold front moved through the region. Wind gusts topped out around 50 mph once again in the mountains.

The wind will start to settle late tonight, and much lighter through the day Wednesday, but it will feel even colder! Lows will drop into the 20s & low 30s from the mountains through the Charlotte area into South Carolina. A cold start indeed!

Despite wall-to-wall sunshine in the afternoon, highs will only reach the mid and upper 50s. The unseasonably cold air will hold on through Thursday, along with the sunshine.

Starting Friday, the wind shifts over to a warmer flow, boosting highs close to 70 again through the weekend. Early morning temps are back in the 40s to near 50.

There’s no mentionable chance of rain until early next week, when a weak front and low pressure brings some wet weather by Tuesday.

Tonight: Clear, cold and breezy at times. Low 32.

Wednesday: Sunny and cool. High 55.

LATEST HEADLINES