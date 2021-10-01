Nice weather sticks around for the weekend, rain returns for the work week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The nice weather will stick around through the weekend with highs holding in the low to mid 80s under partly sunny skies. An isolated shower could pop-up this weekend as a cold front approaches from the west, but the chances are very low and most of the weekend will remain dry.

Rain chances quickly increase for the start of the week as the cold front sweeps into the region. You will want to grab your umbrella before heading out the door this next week with scattered showers and storms possible through midweek.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times with 1-3” of rain expected over a four day period. An unsettled and cooler weather pattern will be around for most of the workweek with temps back n the 70s.

Hurricane Sam remains a major hurricane far out in the Atlantic. It will gradually weaken over the next few days as it tracks northward. We are also watching Tropical Storm Victor, which is also expected to remain out to sea as it slides northward. Stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest information.

Tonight: Patchy clouds and cool. Lo: 62

Patchy clouds and cool. Lo: 62 Saturday: Partly sunny and nice. Hi: 83